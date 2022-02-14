San Francisco residents voting for new Assembly member

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People in some parts of San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative Assembly member in a special election Tuesday. The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of San Francisco. The seat opened up as a result of a federal public corruption scandal in the city. Political watchers doubt any candidate will get a majority in Tuesday’s election, leading to a runoff race in April.