Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli in deal with Canadiens

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for two players and two draft picks. Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists. Montreal receives forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft and a fifth-round selection next year. The 30-year-old Pitlick has two assists in 25 games this season. The 20-year-old Heineman was a 2020 second-round pick of the Florida Panthers and has been playing in Sweden.