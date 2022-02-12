4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert. LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli says gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men. Two victims were taken by paramedics to the hospital and two other victims went to the hospital on their own. They’re all listed in stable condition. Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman. Videos posted on social media show rapper Kodak Black was among a group of people involved in the fight. The party followed Bieber’s concert, which was part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”