California high court won’t hear Manson follower parole case

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rejection of her parole. The court on Wednesday refused to review a lower court ruling that rejected Van Houten’s challenge to Newsom’s 2020 decision to bar her release. Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969. Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown have rejected parole board recommendations to free her four times since 2016.