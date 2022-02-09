Owner of LA cosmetic clinics admits $20M insurance fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say the former owner of a group of health spas and clinics in Los Angeles has admitted to participating in a $20 million insurance fraud scheme involving Botox injections, laser hair removal and other procedures. The 54-year-old woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and subscribing to a false income tax return. Officials say patients at her businesses were asked to provide their insurance information, even though Khadem and her staff knew the cosmetic procedures would not be covered. She faces up to 13 years in prison when she’s sentenced in June.