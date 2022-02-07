Trial set for ex-Angels employee over role in Skaggs’ death

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial. Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death in the Dallas area in 2019. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times. Federal prosecutors allege Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others. Skaggs died before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.