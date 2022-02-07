Reich adds Bradley as Colts new defensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator. He replaces Matt Eberflus, who recently became the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Bradly was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after spending the previous four seasons in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradley has 32 seasons of coaching experience, including as four as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colts coach Frank Reich has now replaced each of his coordinators in the past 13 months.