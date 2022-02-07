Burrow’s game plan includes managing social media presence

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and more than 669,000 followers on Twitter, so he understands the reach and value of social media. Burrow seems to trend all the time lately, especially for the sunglasses he’s wearing or his postgame bling. He’s active on the platforms, occasionally posting photos of himself with teammates after big games — such as celebrating the AFC championship victory — or with family members. But he doesn’t post constantly, and he thinks that’s the way to go.