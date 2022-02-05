9 charged in 6 gang-related killings in South Los Angeles

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say nine alleged gang members have been charged with killing six people in a series of retaliatory attacks that terrorized a section of South Los Angeles the past several months. Prosecutors announced Friday murder and attempted murder charges against the men in connection to a series of violent crimes that plagued areas the gang claims as its territory. Police say the victims were people whom the defendants believed to be members of a rival gang. One was a 61-year-old bystander killed when the men opened fire at a rival on a scooter, and another was killed when they opened fire into a crowd of people at a public housing development.