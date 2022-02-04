Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:56 PM

CHP airlifts two people and a dog who were snowed in

FILE PHOTO

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two people and their dog who were snowed in their cabin in the Sierra Nevada for two months were airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter after they started running low on food. Officer Jared Boothe of the CHP Valley Division, Air Operations said Friday the cabin was snowed in on December 6 and that the pair called for help Tuesday. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from a CHP helicopter to access the remote location. He says the pair tried to leave by car but downed trees and snow on the road blocked them. 

AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content