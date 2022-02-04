AP WAS THERE: Riggins, Washington go ‘Hog’ wild to top Miami

By HAL BOCK

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Hail to the “Hogs,” Washington’s fun-loving offensive line, and their partner, running back John Riggins, who set a Super Bowl rushing record and led the Redskins to the National Football League championship. Riggins kept following the Hog-made holes for a record 166 yards on 38 carries in the Redskins’ 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Riggins wasn’t exactly shabby either in this pulsating come-from-behind triumph, played before 103,667 fans in the cavernous Rose Bowl. It was the second-largest crowd in Super Bowl history and the excitement of the game had to erase any lingering bad taste of this strange strike-interrupted season. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of that game.