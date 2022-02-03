Bey, Davis combine for 9 3s, Washington beats Cal 84-63

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63. Bey tied his career high with four 3-pointers and Davis shot 7 of 10 from the field. Terrell Brown Jr. added 19 points and eight assists and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points and three blocks for Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12). Grant Anticevich made a jumper to open the scoring but Matthews scored seven consecutive points before Davis hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-2 about three minutes into the game and the Huskies led for more than 38 minutes. Jalen Celestine led the Golden Bears. who have lost nine in a row, with eight points.