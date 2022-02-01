Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting officer in 2015

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a San Francisco Bay Area man charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday, a week before his trial was set to start. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office says Mark Estrada also admitted to using the firearm that killed Hayward Police Sgt. Scott Lunger on July 22, 2015, as part of a plea agreement. Lunger was on patrol when he saw a pickup truck swerving and driving erratically and decided to stop the driver. Before Lunger approached the truck, Estrada fired three shots, striking him in the head and leg.