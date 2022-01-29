Gibson makes season-high 44 saves, Ducks beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell each scored, John Gibson made a season-high 44 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1. The Senators (13-21-4) held a wide advantage in shots at 45-20 but only managed one goal, from Tyler Ennis. The Ducks (23-16-8) have won four of their past five games. Anton Forsberg played a solid game, making 18 saves, but a third-period goal from Terry proved to be the difference. The Senators pressed hard the rest of the way, but Gibson stopped all 34 shots he faced through the final 40 minutes. The game was played without fans.