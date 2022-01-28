Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past Arizona St. 78-50

By RICK EYMER

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Arizona State 78-50. Fran Belibi added 12 points and Cameron Brink had 11 for the Cardinal (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh straight since losing at No. 1 South Carolina. Freshman Kiki Iiriafen scored 12 points in 10 minutes during the second half for Stanford. Jade Loville led Arizona State with 19 points, reaching 1,000 points for her career with a short jumper early in the second quarter. She scored her first 775 points at Boise State. Loville has scored at least 19 points in each of her last seven games.