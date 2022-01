By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Another NBA head coach has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was added to the list. He’s the 14th coach in the 30-team league to deal with a virus-related issue this season. Brad Jones will serve as the Grizzlies’ interim coach. Jones learned of that move when he woke up a few hours before Memphis’ day game at the Los Angeles Clippers.