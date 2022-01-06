Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter has died after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire. The Fire Department has withheld the firefighter’s identity pending notification of relatives, but officials say he had a wife and two teenage sons. The firefighter was part of a crew that responded to a 2 a.m. Thursday fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone says the firefighter was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday and was pulled out by other firefighters. He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.