LA County to resume homeless count after 2021 postponement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will resume its annual homeless count in full a year after it was limited over concerns that it couldn’t be done safely or accurately during the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is seeking volunteers to help during the tally’s main component, the unsheltered street count. It will take place Jan. 25-27. Congress requires such counts every two years and uses the information to distribute resources for homeless services. The count will proceed this year with COVID-19 precautions, including requirements that volunteers wear masks and maintain social distance.