California lawmakers absent after possible virus exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A possible coronavirus exposure from a fellow lawmaker caused several California legislators including Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to miss Thursday’s session. The Los Angeles Times reports lawmakers in both chambers were told to stay home if they attended a Tuesday going away party for former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned her position. Democratic State Sen. Josh Becker attended the event and announced Wednesday morning he’d tested positive for the virus. Neither the Assembly nor Senate disclosed how many lawmakers were told to stay home. Lawmakers meet next on Monday and Assembly lawmakers must test negative to attend the session.