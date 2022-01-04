Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have either tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two-game skid. John Gibson stopped 28 shots. Cam Atkinson scored Philadelphia’s goal and Carter Hart made 29 saves.