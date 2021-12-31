Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

By LYNN ELBER and FRAZIER MOORE

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. White’s death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent Jeff Witjas. Her quirky characters over more than a half-century included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.” She also drew laughs in “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys. White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.