Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:28 AM

‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

FILE PHOTO

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot, with $81.5 million according to studio estimates Sunday. It also became 2021’s top-grossing film and crossed the $1 billion mark globally in just 12 days. Universal’s “Sing 2” came in second place with an estimated $23.8 million, while “The Matrix Resurrections” grossed $12 million to take third place. The Kurt Warner biopic “American Underdog” opened on Christmas and made an estimated $6.2 million in its first two days.

AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content