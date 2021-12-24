Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ office says she has tested negative for the coronavirus after having close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive. She tested negative on Wednesday after being told of the aide’s breakthrough infection. Harris was tested again on Friday and her office says a pair of tests found no trace of the coronavirus. She is to be tested again on Monday. Harris and her husband are spending the holiday at home in Los Angeles.