More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military. The Corps continues to outpace the other services at discipline related to the shots, with the total number of Marines booted out for vaccine refusal now at 169. The latest actions come as COVID-19 cases surge across the country as a result of the omicron variant. The infection rise also hit close to the Defense Department’s No. 2 leader. The Pentagon says seven staff members who traveled with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks last week have tested positive. Hicks and members of her personal staff have so far tested negative.