California more prepared for latest surge of new virus cases

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is poised for a surge in new coronavirus cases over the holidays. But experts say the nation’s most populous state will likely avoid spikes in hospitalizations and deaths because most people have been fully vaccinated or already infected. New infections have been rising steadily in recent weeks. Hospitalizations have been rising slowly with a 9% increase in the past two weeks. But that’s still less than half of what it was during the summer peak and one-fifth of what it was last year before vaccines were widely available. More than 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.