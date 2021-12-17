Slingsby’s Australia does well at home in SailGP Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia recovered from a poor start to score a vital race win on the first day of SailGP racing on Sydney Harbour, as two of their biggest rivals were involved in a damaging collision. Tom Slingsby’s Australian team finished third and seventh in the first two races and were sitting sixth on the Sydney event standings, with only the top three after Saturday’s two remaining fleet races to qualify for the final. But the Australians dominated the final race to finish the first day on 16 points, tied for second with the United States and five behind surprise leaders Spain, the only team to finish in the top three in all three races.