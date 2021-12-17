Driver sentenced for deadly 100-mph California crash

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A drunken driver has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a 100-mph crash on a California freeway that killed a woman and injured five other people, including her baby. Twenty-six-year-old Abel Aguilar-Calixto of Las Vegas was sentenced Friday for the August 2018 crash on Interstate 5 in Irvine. Prosecutors say Aguilar-Calixto had been drinking at a home in Anaheim when he ignored warnings by friends and tried to drive back to his home in Las Vegas. Authorities say his Dodge Challenger hit another car at 108 mph and that led to a 12-minute wave of other crashes. Twenty-four-year-old Maria Osuna was killed.