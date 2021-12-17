California suspect in women’s deaths now charged with rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Beverly Hills man arrested in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two unconscious women who were dumped at hospitals has now been charged with sexually assaulting other women. Los Angeles County prosecutors say David Pearce was charged Friday with assaulting a woman in 2010 and raping three others in 2019 and last year. One charge involves raping an unconscious or sleeping person. Police this week announced the arrest of Pearce on suspicion of manslaughter in the deaths last month of two women they suspect overdosed at Pearce’s home. However, he hasn’t been criminally charged in that case. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak for him.