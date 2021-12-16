Search underway for shooter who wounded California officer

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a sweeping search is underway for someone who shot and wounded a California Highway Patrol investigator. It happened Thursday in Turlock in the Central Valley. Turlock police say highway patrol officers found what they thought was a car used in a Wednesday night freeway shooting when someone opened fire on them. They fired back and the shooter fled but a second person opened fire, wounding one investigator. One suspect was chased down and the wounded officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, authorities have surrounded a 10-city block area as they search for the second attacker.