Delaire, Ingram help Stanford beat Dartmouth 89-78 in OT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire tied his career high with 22 points, Harrison Ingram scored seven of his 13 points in the final minute of regulation and Stanford rallied to beat Dartmouth 89-78 in overtime. Brandon Angel had a career-high 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting for Stanford. Ingram scored in the lane, Michael O’Connell stole the ball and hit Ingram for a 3-pointer and, after Dartmouth was called for a shot-clock violation with 11.8 seconds to play, Ingram used a up-and-under move to score and force the extra period. Ingram made a jumper and Noah Taitz hit a 3-pointer before Angels scored eight consecutive points for Stanford in a 15-2 run to open overtime. Taurus Samuels scored 22 points, Brendan Barry hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Dartmouth.