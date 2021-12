INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will have safety Derwin James and running back Austin Ekeler in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after both were listed as questionable on the injury report leading up to the game. James was inactive for Sunday’s 37-21 win over the New York Giants because of a hamstring issue while Ekeler missed most of the second half because of an ankle injury.