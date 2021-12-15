Terry, Grant propel first-place Ducks past Kraken, 4-1

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 for their fourth victory in five games. Troy Terry scored his 18th goal and Derek Grant got a short-handed goal. Trevor Zegras and Sam Carrick also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who spoiled expansion Seattle’s first appearance in Southern California with a one-sided win. Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for Anaheim, which has scored 11 goals on the Kraken in two meetings this season. Ryan Donato scored a power-play goal in Seattle’s fourth loss in five games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots through the first two periods.