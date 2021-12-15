Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say the drummer of the rock band Tool has been arrested and charged with a municipal assault violation for allegedly using an anti-gay slur during a confrontation at Missouri’s Kansas City International Airport. Court documents show Kansas City police arrested 60-year-old Malibu, California resident Danny Carey on Sunday. Police say Carey used an anti-gay slur and repeatedly jabbed someone in the chest with two fingers. The municipal assault violation is punishable by 180 days in jail, a $250 to $1,000 fine, or both. A spokeswoman for the band Tool says neither Carey nor the band are commenting.