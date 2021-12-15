Evacuated elderly return to Sacramento high-rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 150 residents of a high-rise senior housing complex in downtown Sacramento are back home after a power outage forced them from the building. Power was restored Wednesday to the 12-story apartment building. It was one of dozens of buildings blacked out Tuesday morning after fire erupted in an electrical substation. Authorities evacuated the senior living complex because it had no backup generator to power heating, lights and medical devices used by some residents. Power was cut to about 1,300 customers. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District says it’s restored electricity to hundreds of customers and hopes to have everyone back online by Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.