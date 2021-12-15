3 Aussie skippers set for SailGP showdown on Sydney Harbor

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Three Australian skippers will lead their teams onto scenic Sydney Harbor for the Australia Sail Grand Prix this weekend. Tom Slingsby, Jimmy Spithill and Nathan Outteridge will be using the penultimate Season 2 regatta to try to keep their teams in position to reach the $1 million winner-take-all podium race in the final regatta in San Francisco in March. The pressure is on Slingsby for the racing Friday and Saturday with a backdrop of the Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. He’s the one skippering Team Australia’s 50-foot catamaran, the one with the yellow kangaroo on the wingsail.