Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry now holds the NBA career 3-point record. The Golden State Warriors’ guard hit his 2,974th shot on Tuesday night in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Ray Allen had held the record since 2011, when he bested Reggie Miller’s mark. Curry is often considered the league’s greatest shooter, and, now, the numbers back him up. He already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers, including the only season with 400 3s. Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.