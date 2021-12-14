Southern Nevada officials confirm state’s first omicron case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. The district health officer in Las Vegas said the woman in her mid-20s who tested positive for the variant in southern Nevada is fully vaccinated but has not received a booster dose. The case is still being investigated. Cases of omicron previously were confirmed in neighboring California and Arizona. U.S. health officials estimate that a small, but growing proportion of new COVID-19 infections are due to omicron. Two weeks ago, omicron accounted for less than 0.5% of the coronaviruses that were genetically sequenced in the U.S. That rose to about 3% last week,