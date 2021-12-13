Clippers beat Suns 111-95 in rematch of 2021 West finals

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the teams’ first meeting the Western Conference finals. The Suns have kept up the momentum this season, leading the West with a 21-5 record. The Suns were without Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out for the Clippers. Cam Johnson led Phoenix with 17 points and Mikal Bridges had 16 points. Reggie Jackson added 19 points and Terance Mann had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers.