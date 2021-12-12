No. 16 USC beats Long Beach State 73-62, improves to 10-0

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 16 Southern California pulled away to start the second half in its 73-62 victory over Long Beach State. The Trojans improved to 10-0 and continued their best start since the 2016-17 season. Drew Peterson added 15 points and Max Agbonkpolo had 11 points for USC. Joel Murray led Long State Beach with 14 points. The Beach fell to 3-7 overall. USC opened the second half on a 14-0 run, and Long Beach State missed its first six shots of the half.