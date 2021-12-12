LeBron scores 30, Lakers top Magic 106-94 for 5th win in 7

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Orlando Magic 106-94 for their fifth victory in seven games. LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points during Los Angeles’ spectacular third quarter in which the Lakers outscored the Magic 36-10 and held Orlando to two field goals scored nearly 10 minutes apart. James added 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 101st career triple-double. Talen Horton-Tucker scored seven of his 19 points while Los Angeles utterly dominated a close game out of halftime, scoring 23 consecutive points. Cole Anthony had 21 for the Magic, who went 0-5 on their West Coast trip with their 12th loss in 13 games.