Authorities search for woman who went overboard on cruise

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. KABC-TV reports that the Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach. Federal authorities were waiting to investigate. Ship passenger Daniel Miranda says an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard. He says areas of the ship were cordoned off and limited information provided. The U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican navy joined in a search for the woman on Saturday. The woman was not immediately identified.