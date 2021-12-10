Bear cubs trash car in Southern California foothill suburb

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman awoke Friday to find vandals had torn her car apart. But they weren’t people; they were bear cubs. Jenny Kay says the two cubs somehow found their way overnight into her sedan in Sierra Madre, a Los Angeles foothill community on the edge of the Angeles National Forest. Her dog began barking and when Kay finally went outside, the bears were gone but they’d shredded the upholstery and seats. Video aired by KABC-TV showed the cubs climbing out of the car after police showed up.