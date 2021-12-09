WNBA teams to play record 36 games in regular season

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA regular season will begin May 6 and the 12 teams will each play a record 36 games. The season will end on Aug. 14, followed by the postseason, using a new format that will have the top eight teams seeded one through eight. The early end date is due to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup that begins in September in Australia. The WNBA All-Star Game will be July 10 with the second annual Commissioner’s Cup championship game taking place on July 26.