Quick shines with 27 saves as Kings smother Stars 4-0

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Arthur Kaliyev scored as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 56th of his career. Viktor Arvidsson and Andreas Athanasiou added empty-net goals. Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on 39 shots for the Stars, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. They’ve dropped two straight following a seven-game winning streak.