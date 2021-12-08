Skip to Content
Knife-wielding man killed at Marine base was Boston resident

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have identified a man armed with a knife who was shot and killed at the entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego last month. Officials say he was 36-year-old Travers Spargo King of Boston. The Marines have said the man was shot on Nov. 26 when he drove up to a depot entrance in a SUV, ignored orders to stop, then finally got out and approached with a knife and what authorities say was “hostile intent.” Authorities say King had worked as a civilian air conditioning technician at the depot, although they haven’t said whether he was employed at the time of his death.

