Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by actress Rose McGowan alleging that Harvey Weinstein engaged in racketeering to silence her before she accused him of rape. Judge Otis Wright dismissed the suit Monday because McGowan, who fired her lawyers last month, failed to meet filing deadlines that had been extended for her. In a different courtroom Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge rejected a motion by Weinstein’s lawyers to dismiss an 11-count criminal sexual assault indictment against him. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He is already serving a 23-year sentence after New York convictions of rape and sexual assault.