49ers miss chance to separate in jumbled NFC playoff race

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco walked out of Seattle with a 30-23 loss after its offense was shut out in the second half, stopped at the Seattle 3 in the final seconds. It was a mixture of mistakes, turnovers and an inability to get the run game established that led to San Francisco losing for the first time since falling to Arizona in Week 9. The loss dropped the 6-6 49ers into a tie with Washington based on record. Right now, that would be good enough for San Francisco to make the playoffs, but there are five teams at either 6-7 or 5-7 behind the 49ers.