San Francisco Chronicle photographer robbed at gunpoint

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Chronicle photographer was robbed at gunpoint in West Oakland, California, during an assignment. The robbery on Friday afternoon came on the heels of the death of a security guard, who was shot Nov. 24 in Oakland while protecting a KRON4 News reporter from an attempted armed robbery. Kevin Nishita died Nov. 27 from his injuries. The Chronicle says multiple suspects stole two cameras from the newspaper’s photographer on Friday around 3:30 p.m. and drove away. The photographer was not injured.