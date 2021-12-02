Karlsson scores in OT to give Sharks 2-1 win over Islanders

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the Islanders, handing New York its ninth straight loss. Nick Bonino also scored and Timo Meier had two assists for the Sharks, who have won three straight and five of six. Adin Hill made 24 saves. Mathew Barzal scored early for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots. New York, which had lost eight straight in regulation, is winless in five games at UBS Arena, its $1.1 billion new home next to Belmont Park.