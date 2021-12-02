Beijing bound: Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries now an American

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes for bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics. She does not yet have her passport, so there is one step left to clear, but that is likely to be little more than a formality.